Settlement reached in unapproved drug case

According to a press release announcing the settlement, Dr. Anindya Sen and Patricia Posey Sen will pay the $1.2 million to resolve state and federal False Claims Act allegations that their medical practice billed Medicare and Tennessee Medicaid (TennCare) for anti-cancer and infusion drugs that were produced in foreign countries and not approved by the FDA.

Dr. Sen owns and operates East Tennessee Cancer & Blood Center and East Tennessee Hematology Oncology and Internal Medicine located in Greeneville and Johnson City. Mrs. Sen managed Dr. Sen’s medical practice from 2009 through 2012.

“Billing for foreign drugs that are not approved by the FDA undermines federal health care programs and could potentially risk patient safety,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad A. Readler of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Department of Justice is committed to maintaining the integrity of the health care system and ensuring that patient safety, not physician misconduct, determines health care decisions.”

The federal government alleged the unapproved drugs the Sens provided to patients and billed to Medicare and TennCare were not reimbursable under those programs. The United States further alleged that the Sens purchased unapproved drugs because they were less expensive than the drugs approved by the FDA.

The Sens thus allegedly profited by administering the cheaper unapproved drugs, the press release states.

“When healthcare providers cut corners to make a profit, it is the patient that suffers,” Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said. “We will continue to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold individuals and companies accountable when they jeopardize the health of Tennesseans.”

The claims settled by this agreement are allegations only; there has been no determination of liability.

The Sens were indicted in June 2013 on dozens of felony charges, including purchasing and using mis-branded cancer treatment medications. The Sens said all along they had no knowledge the medications were mis-branded.

A jury convicted them both on 29 counts in December 2013, though they were acquitted on 29 additional charges of fraud. The couple was sentenced to probation and fined $300,000.

However, the Sens appealed the conviction and sentences, but that became irrelevant when the Department of Justice filed a motion in December 2014 to vacate the convictions and dismiss the case completely.

The motion to dismiss basically says the government changed its mind about prosecuting the Sens under the specific statute used.