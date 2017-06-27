Couple nabbed allegedly shoplifting complete entertainment center

The only problem was that Charles Wayne Moorman and Kellie Elizabeth Quick allegedly failed to pay for their new entertainment center.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a store security officer allegedly observed the couple pushing a 55-inch UHD television and other items in a buggy out of the store.

The were stopped in the parking lot and detained by Rogersville Police Department Officer George Henry.

The television was valued at $798, the sound bar was $218, the HDMI cable was $19.92, the TV mount was $99 and the two Mountain Dews were $3.56, for an overall total of $1,138.48.

Moorman, 32, 401 N. Main St., Greeneville, and Quick, 36, 2430 W. Allen Bridge Road, Greeneville, were both arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of felony theft over $1,000.

Both were released from the Hawkins County Jail on $1,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again on Sept. 18.