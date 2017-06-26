Settlement approved in sheriff's lawsuit against Sullivan County

Neither provided details of the settlement, which Venable said has been approved by Washington County Circuit Court Judge Jean Stanley.

Anderson announced he’ll hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to talk about the settlement.

Venable said he would not comment at length until after Anderson’s press conference.

“I am pleased with the outcome,” Anderson said in a written statement sent to media outlets Monday afternoon. “I believe that we have come to a reasonable decision.”

Speaking with the Times-News by telephone, Venable said the settlement means the county can move ahead and avoid protracted litigation.

As of Monday, the county had spent $77,500 covering its legal bills defending the lawsuit between January 2016 and May 4 of this year.

Venable told county commissioners last Thursday recent talks between the two sides had been very productive and could mean a settlement was imminent.

Anderson’s suit sought about $6.6 million in new funding for the sheriff’s office and jail facilities.

In April, Judge Stanley denied the county’s request to dismiss the suit, which put it on track to go to trial.

But speaking near the end of a county commission work session Thursday evening, Venable said he is “very heartened” it appears the two sides will reach a settlement without going to trial.

Stanley was appointed to hear the case after judges in Sullivan County recused themselves from consideration.

Anderson filed the lawsuit in response to his 2015-2016 budget. Earlier this year Stanley denied Anderson’s request to amend the lawsuit to include the current fiscal year budget (which ends June 30).

Venable hired the Hunter, Smith & Davis law firm to defend the county in the suit. Anderson retained Murfreesboro-based lawyer Terry Fann.

After hearing from both sides during the April hearing, Stanley denied the county’s request to dismiss, citing the case as being “full of disputed material facts” and saying she wants to hear details included in depositions and affidavits firsthand from witnesses.

One point of contention mentioned Tuesday was whether Anderson “revised” his original budget request to a smaller amount. Steve Darden, lawyer for the county, continued throughout the proceeding to describe the final page of four included in the sheriff’s complaint as a “revised” budget request. Fann countered that it is no such thing and is instead a sort of “what if” synopsis prepared by the sheriff’s finance director at the request of the Sullivan County Commission’s Administrative Committee, which at one point in that year’s budget process considered recommending giving the sheriff and extra $1 million — and the page in question was a potential answer to their query of how such an increase would be spent.

Stanley said that is among facts under dispute.

Anderson previously sued for more funding in 2012, originally seeking about $10 million — and ultimately reaching a settlement a year later with then-County Mayor Steve Godsey for a 2 percent raise for sheriff’s employees (later expanded to all county employees by the County Commission) and $15,000 worth of work at the jail.

But back then, much of Anderson’s original $10 million complaint was dismissed by court order because his prior budget request had not officially listed much of the funding detailed in the lawsuit.

Anderson’s subsequent yearly budget requests have been extensively detailed, and research documented in the prior lawsuit supports his position that his department needs more personnel — and better pay to be competitive with other law enforcement agencies.

That last year-long legal battle cost county taxpayers about $143,000 in legal fees and court costs for both sides.