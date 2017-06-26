Kingsport shooting suspects spotted in New York, Pennsylvania

The Associated Press reports that Jarret Heitmann, 24, and Makayla Stilwell, 22, were seen in Pine Bush, about 85 miles north of New York City. On Saturday New York state police were searching for the pair.

Sunday afternoon, the Daily Freeman in Kingston New York reported that Heitmann and Stilwell had been spotted at a Walmart in Matamoras, Pa. The newspaper added that “all police agencies in the immediate area have been aware of the sighting and the investigation is continuing.”

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added Heitmann and Stilwell to their "Top 10 Most Wanted" list, offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to their arrests. On Monday morning, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kristen Quon said her agency had nothing new to release about the case.

Police have been searching for Heitmann and Stilwell since Tuesday, June 20. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. at 1924 Bloomingdale Road, Lot No. 1, and left victim Dustin Bishop, 34, hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators say Heitmann and Stilwell, who are believed to be dating, arrived with another woman in tow, after abducting her from her home in Mount Carmel. As she knows Bishop well, she was allegedly forced at gunpoint to knock on the door and lure him out of the mobile home. A police report states Bishop was then dragged into the yard by the suspects, with Heitmann shooting Bishop in the chest. Heitmann and Stilwell then fled.

According to Mount Carmel Police Department Det. Cody Bussell, his agency was contacted following the Bloomingdale shooting. Officers then visited the scene of the alleged kidnapping, 420 Bay St., and found several blood stains on the front door.

Once officers went inside, more spots of blood were observed throughout the home, along with a back window that was broken. When the victim was interviewed by the MCPD, she reported that she was watching TV when the window shattered. Heitmann and Stilwell allegedly entered and punched the woman multiple times, dragging her by her hair out of the residence. She was then driven to Bishop's home in Bloomingdale, where Sullivan County police believe she was used to lure Bishop outside.

Investigators have suspicions about a motive for the incidents in Hawkins and Sullivan County, but have yet to concretely pinpoint it.

In Sullivan County, Heitmann and Stilwell are each wanted for attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault and especially aggravated robbery.

Mount Carmel police have warrants for the pair on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is urged to call police immediately.