Hawkins man on bizarre 2016 crime spree gets three years for beating girlfriend with broom

On Nov. 26, 2016 the HCSO responded to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital where victim stated that her boyfriend, Dennis Wayne Everhart, 48, 5162 Highway 11-W, Rogersville, beat her with a broom.

The victim stated she and Everhart were involved in a verbal dispute when Everhart became violent, grabbed a broom and hit her several times in the face with the handle of the broom.

She had a large laceration above her left eye that required stitches, and a CT scan revealed bleeding behind her eye. ER staff told the HCSO that the victim might have permanent vision loss in the eye due to the assault.”

He was originally charged with especially aggravated assault, a Class B felony punishable by 8-12 years.

On June 9 Everhart appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to Class C felony aggravated domestic assault in exchange for a sentence of three years with a 30 percent release eligibility. He was also fined $350, and a restitution order was pending.

Everhart was arrested four times in Hawkins County in 2016 prior to the Nov. 26 broom handle beating.

On Feb. 26 he was accused of stealing hair bows from a teenage girl’s vehicle at the Hawkins County Humane Society. He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted auto burglary in Sessions court and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 96 hours of community service, a year of probation and $984 in fines and fees.

On March 6 he refused to leave a bank and fought with police after demanding to withdraw $2,000 he didn't have. He pleaded guilty in Sessions Court to criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and assault, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 96 hours of community service, a year of probation consecutive to the previous year and ordered to pay $1,693 in fines and fees.

On March 17 he went to a convenience store and put gas in his vehicle, and walked out of the store with beer without paying for the beer or gas, exclaiming to the clerk, "Charge it." Pleaded guilty to driving on a revoked license and theft in Sessions Court and was sentenced to 52 days in jail, a year of probation consecutive to the two previous years, vehicle forfeiture, 96 hours of community service and $1,623 in fines and fees.

On Aug. 3 he was arrested for public intoxication in Rogersville after police found him pushing a stolen shopping cart down the road containing multiple empty and unopened beer cans. He received a suspended sentence in Sessions Court in exchange for a guilty plea to public intoxication.