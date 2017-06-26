Former pharmacist sentenced for health care fraud

Amber Reilly, 33, of Jonesborough, appeared in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Monday for sentencing. After serving the 16 months, Reilly will be on supervised release for three years.

Reilly pleaded guilty in October to one count of health care fraud after investigators found she falsified drug tests and lab reports for more than 50 patients with hepatitis C. She faced up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Reilly was the former Clinical Pharmacy Manager at the Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy located in Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. According to the plea agreement, Reilly had a base salary of $136,000 and an annual bonus of $25,000.

Prosecutors say that from October 2014 through April 2016, Reilly falsified prior authorizations, medical lab reports, and drug test results for at least 51 hepatitis C patients who had prescriptions for expensive hepatitis C drugs, including Sovaldi, Harvoni, Viekira Pak or Daklinza.

These patients had health insurance through TennCare, which does not pay for hepatitis C prescriptions for patients who abuse illicit substances or who have limited or no scarring of the liver. According to court records, the patients’ authentic medical lab reports and drug tests showed that they failed to meet TennCare eligibility requirements.

Prosecutors say Reilly admitted to replacing disqualifying information regarding levels of liver scarring and illicit substance abuse on the authentic records with qualifying information and then submitting the altered records to TennCare.

Reilly also admitted to fabricating allergies on the prior authorization forms of some of the patients so they could receive the most expensive hepatitis C drug, Harvoni. One prescription of Harvoni alone costs slightly more than $30,000.

As a result of Reilly’s conduct, TennCare paid at least $4.4 million to purchase hepatitis C prescriptions for these 51 patients, for which they were not eligible.