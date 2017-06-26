Eight suffer non-life threatening injuries in Hawkins County crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told the Times-News Monday, however, that none of the injuries were life-threatening, including three children in the van where were in their proper child safety seats, and weren't transported to the hospital.

The accident occurred shortly after noon Sunday on when a Chrysler 200 driven by 80-year-old Mary Stubblefield of Mooresburg reportedly pulled out onto 11-w in the path of a westbound 2004 Honda Odyssey van driven by James Owens, 24, of Gate City.

According to the THP report, Stubblefield was southbound on Slate Hill Road attempting to cross Highway 11-W when the accident occurred. She was attempting to travel across the eastbound lanes of 11-W when she pulled into the path of the eastbound van, resulting in the collision.

Aside from James Owens, the occupants of the van included Michael Owens, 52 of Gate City; Nancy Dingus, 22 of Gate City; Jerlene Owens, 54, of Gate City and three children ages 1, 3 and 6.

James Owens and Jerlene Owens were transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center, as was Stubblefield. Everyone else was treated and/or checked out at the scene by Hawkins County EMS.

Stubblefield was listed at the at-fault driver, although she wasn't cited.