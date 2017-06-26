Norton woman enters Alford plea on sex charges

Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp said Rhonda Jean Cooke presented the Alford plea before the court on Monday to four counts of indecent liberties with a child by someone in a supervisory role. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but has the same effect as a guilty plea, an acknowledgement by a defendant the evidence against them is likely to result in a guilty verdict should a case go to trial.

Slemp said the charges trace back to the 1990's involving two victims who were minors at the time. The maximum punishment on all four charges is 20 years, Slemp said, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 5.

"It is extremely difficult to prosecute a case of this nature. That difficulty is compounded when the offenses are nearly 25 years old," Slemp said. "Despite these challenges, we are pleased with the outcome today."

Cooke is the widow of a Norton police officer whose shooting death in his home in 2012 is shrouded in mystery. Norton P.D. Capt. Roger Cooke, 62, was shot to death with his own handgun and, barring any evidence to the contrary, authorities have treated the case as an accidental self-inflicted shooting.

At the time Cooke told authorities her husband got out of bed to investigate a power outage and was fumbling around for a flashlight when he accidentally shot himself with his own handgun. Capt. Cooke was an assistant chief and lead investigator at the Norton P.D. at the time of his death.