School's omission of prayer questioned by some commissoners

On Monday, the Sullivan County Commission is being asked to donate a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, with nearly 213,000 miles on it, to the college’s public safety office. The car has been used by the county sheriff’s office.

According to a resolution to donate the car to Northeast State, the college’s public safety office is “in dire need of a used patrol vehicle to increase the safety and security and law enforcement support for the students, staff and faculty on all of their local campuses.”

Commissioners Joe Herron and Cheryl Russell are the resolution’s sponsors and have asked it be placed on “waiver of rules” so a vote can take place Monday.

At a commission work session last week, it initially looked like the resolution was going to be added to the commission’s “consent agenda” on Monday, meaning it would not come up for additional discussion. But the consent agenda requires unanimous approval from the full body.

Commissioner Bob Neal spoke up to say he had a problem with the proposal because of the exclusion of a prayer at Northeast State.

“I believe in prayer,” Neal said. “And I believe in public prayer. And I think we need prayer in our schools.”

County Mayor Richard Venable asked if Neal wanted the resolution removed from the consent agenda. Neal said no, he wasn’t going to block the resolution, but he just wanted to voice his opinion about the lack of a prayer.

Later in the meeting, Commissioner Mack Harr asked to go back to the issue to say he, too, had misgivings about donating the car to Northeast State because of the prayer issue.

At some point Commissioner Mark Bowery said Neal’s comments had gotten him to thinking along the same lines — and he asked that the resolution be removed from the consent agenda. That means it will still be up for a vote, but it will come up for potential further discussion first — and rather than unanimous agreement required if it were on the consent agenda, it will only need a two-thirds majority voting “yes” to gain commission approval.

Herron said he prays daily and didn’t know about the controversy over no prayer at Northeast State’s event.

“I’m against that,” Herron said. “But I do support safety. If it will save a life, I have to support it.”

The Sullivan County Commission is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.

For more information, including contact information for individual commissioners, visit www.sullivancountytn.gov.