Greene County mailman to plead guilty to stealing veterans' medication

Bronson Cobble appeared in court last week and entered a guilty plea to a one-count information charging him with theft of mail. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Cobble is free on a $20,000 bond pending a Sept. 27 sentencing.

According to the plea agreement, Cobble began working as a highway contract route driver for Davenport Transportation in November 2015. Davenport Transportation delivers mail under contract with the U.S. Postal Service from the Knoxville distribution center to post offices in East Tennessee.

Beginning in August 2016 and continuing until March of this year, prosecutors said Cobble stole packages mailed from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to patients in East Tennessee, including people living in Bulls Gap, Mohawk, Mosheim, Russellville and Whitesburg.

Those packages contained narcotic controlled substances, and Cobble identified them through special markings and the signature requirement.

According to the plea agreement, Cobble stole 33 packages and used the narcotics himself. As part of the plea agreement, Cobble has agreed to pay $1,155 in restitution.