Kingsport thief stashes diamond in his body

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

June 22

Deputies responded to an aggravated assault at a Kingsport residence, where a woman had grabbed another female by the hair, then held a knife over her head as if she was going to stab her. Two witnesses intervened to disarm the suspect, who had been "acting strangely" and was suspected of being on drugs. When the attacker was questioned about her actions, she only offered, "It's a long story." She was arrested.

A woman received a call from a man claiming to be a detective, asking questions about "issues she was having with her husband." She suspected it was not police, but actually her estranged husband, attempting to find out if there is a warrant for his arrest.

Hawkins County Sheriff's Office

June 19

A Church Hill man told police that someone had stolen his Harley Davidson from his home, fleeing east on Carters Valley Road. Officers soon spotted the motorcycle in Kingsport and conducted a stop, with the victim then responding to the scene. He declined to file charges against the thief — his next door neighbor.

June 20

When a man passing through metal detectors outside of court was told to empty his pockets, he laid on the table a cut straw with residue and a white pill. They were confiscated by officers, he was issued a citation for simple possession and drug paraphernalia.

Kingsport Police Department

June 21

While working a traffic stop at Food City on Clinchfield Street, a woman turned away from officers and stuck something down the front of her pants. When questioned she retrieved the item, digital scales, and police searched her purse. That netted a baggie containing a white crystal substance, initially appearing to be meth. Further investigation revealed it was actually sugar. The female then admitted she was going to pass it off as drugs to make a down payment on a car. She was arrested on multiple charges.

June 22

A woman at the Social Security office on South Wilcox removed her engagement ring to put lotion on her hands. When the jewelry inadvertently fell to the floor, a man snatched it up and retreated to the restroom. Shortly thereafter he was spotted leaving the building with another male. Police found the second man outside the nearby Aquatic Center, with him directing officers to the locker room of the YMCA. He said the suspect was trying to, "remove the stolen diamond ring from his rectum, where he had hidden it after taking it." The suspect was located at a locker with the jewelry, but tried to blame the theft on his acquaintance. He was arrested for theft and booked into the city jail. The ring was returned to its owner.