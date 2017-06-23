Holding the bag: Police find sleeping man in car with meth, pot in his hand

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Jeremy Nash observed a 1998 Mustang parked at 420 Park Blvd. in front of the Big Lots store with an occupant sleeping in the driver's seat.

Nash said that when he attempted to make contact with the vehicle's occupant, he observed the man holding in his left hand a green bag with a crystal substance believed to be meth, as well as a second bag containing marijuana.

The meth weighed out at .41 grams, and the marijuana weighed out at 1.81 grams.

The man was identified as Jordan Clay Davis, 31, 188 James Road, Rogersville, who was awakened and asked to exit his vehicle, at which time he was arrested.

Upon searching the vehicle, Nash allegedly located a marijuana smoking pipe and five Tramadol pills.

Davis was charged with possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of Schedule IV narcotics (Tramadol), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions court, and as of Wednesday remained held on $2,500 bond pending his next court appearance set for July 5.