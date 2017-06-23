End might be near for sheriff's lawsuit

Anderson’s suit dates back about two years and seeks about $6.6 million in new funding for the sheriff’s office and jail facilities.

Back in April a judge denied the county’s request to dismiss the suit, which put it on track to go to trial.

But speaking near the end of a county commission work session Thursday evening, Venable said he is “very heartened” it appears the two sides will reach a settlement without going to trial.

“We’ve had some very productive talks,” Venable said. ‘We think we have some preliminary agreements.”

In answer to one-on-one questions from the Times-News, Venable explained any settlement based on the preliminary agreements was, of course, subject to approval by the judge in the case.

Venable told commissioners he was hopeful an official announcement could come soon.

Earlier Thursday, Venable and Anderson appeared relaxed and friendly with each other as they attended back-to-back meetings on other matters.

An April trial date instead became a motions hearing after the county’s lawyers filed a motion for summary judgment — asking the court to dismiss the suit based on six points.

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Jean Stanley denied the request in all regards, with one exception: Both sides agreed the sixth point, the sheriff’s request for an additional fleet mechanic, is moot because he gained one in his current budget.

Stanley was appointed to hear the case after judges in Sullivan County recused themselves from consideration.

Anderson filed the lawsuit in response to his 2015-2016 budget. Last month, the judge denied his request to amend the lawsuit to include the current fiscal year budget (which ends June 30).

It seeks about $6.6 million, describing that amount as “a budget shortfall” left by the County Commission’s decision to fund only $18.47 million of Anderson’s requested $25 million-plus budget requested.

When filed the lawsuit sought “an expedited trial” and immediate authorization for Anderson to hire more employees (as requested in his budget proposal earlier this year and detailed in the lawsuit), increase wages and purchase requested equipment and supplies, “all of which is reasonable and necessary, and required to fulfill his duties as the duly-elected sheriff of Sullivan County for budget year 2015-2016.”

Venable hired the Hunter, Smith & Davis law firm to defend the county in the suit. Anderson retained Murfreesboro-based lawyer Terry Fann.

After hearing from both sides during the April hearing, Stanley denied the county’s request to dismiss, citing the case as being “full of disputed material facts” and saying she wants to hear details included in depositions and affidavits firsthand from witnesses.

One point of contention mentioned Tuesday was whether Anderson “revised” his original budget request to a smaller amount. Steve Darden, lawyer for the county, continued throughout the proceeding to describe the final page of four included in the sheriff’s complaint as a “revised” budget request. Fann countered that it is no such thing and is instead a sort of “what if” synopsis prepared by the sheriff’s finance director at the request of the Sullivan County Commission’s Administrative Committee, which at one point in that year’s budget process considered recommending giving the sheriff and extra $1 million — and the page in question was a potential answer to their query of how such an increase would be spent.

Stanley said that is among facts under dispute.

Anderson previously sued for more funding in 2012, originally seeking about $10 million — and ultimately reaching a settlement a year later with then-County Mayor Steve Godsey for a 2 percent raise for sheriff’s employees (later expanded to all county employees by the County Commission) and $15,000 worth of work at the jail.

But back then, much of Anderson’s original $10 million complaint was dismissed by court order because his prior budget request had not officially listed much of the funding detailed in the lawsuit.

Anderson’s subsequent yearly budget requests have been extensively detailed, and research documented in the prior lawsuit supports his position that his department needs more personnel — and better pay to be competitive with other law enforcement agencies.

That last year-long legal battle cost county taxpayers about $143,000 in legal fees and court costs.