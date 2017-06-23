Dad accused of using 'excessive force' on infant during diaper change accepts plea deal

The grand jury presentment states that on or about Sept. 11-12, 2016, Ray Truman Prater, “knowingly, other than by accidental means ... (did) inflict injury” on an infant who was only 10 weeks old at the time.

Prater, 20, 243 Ebbing and Flowing Spring Road, told Judge John Dugger on Friday that he had completed anger management and parenting classes required by the Department of Children's Services.

In fact, Prater had already met the demands of DCS by January when the Hawkins County Juvenile Court approved Prater to have full custody of his son.

Then he was indicted for felony child abuse on Feb. 1.

Assistant Attorney General Ryan Blackwell told the judge that the injury to the child occurred while Prater was changing a diaper. Prater allegedly grabbed the child's leg and caused a bruise.

Blackwell said the prosecution would argue that Prater used "excessive force" on the infant.

On Friday, Prater entered an Alford plea on the reduced charge of Class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

An Alford plea has the same effect as a guilty plea, but it is not an admission of guilt. The defendant instead admits that the evidence would likely persuade a judge or jury to find him or her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Prater was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation and fined $100. Dugger also granted Prater judicial diversion. If Prater completes the terms of his probation, he can then petition the court to expunge his record.

His original Class D felony child abuse charge carried a possible penalty of 2-4 years.