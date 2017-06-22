Kingsport man indicted for crashing into woman on sidewalk

James Richard Smith, 32, of 2145 Happy Hill Road, lot 9, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on June 13. He was taken into custody Thursday on warrants for felony reckless aggravated assault, felony vehicular assault, felony reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.

The incident occurred Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., in the 5000 block of Orebank Road. According to Kingsport police, Shari K. Rajoo, 45, was walking on an adjacent sidewalk, slightly behind family members.

Meanwhile, Smith was reportedly westbound in a 1995 For Ranger pickup, negotiating a curve.

"Smith failed to keep the truck in the proper lane, allowing it to cross the center line and the oncoming lane, and run off the left side of the roadway," reads a KPD press release. "He swerved back onto the road surface, but in doing so overcorrected, putting the truck into an unrecoverable spin."

Smith's truck left the roadway again, crossing the sidewalk and hitting Rajoo. His vehicle then crashed through a fence before coming to a stop in a field.

Both Rajoo and Smith sustained "serious incapacitating injuries," according to police, and were rushed to Holston Valley Medical Center by EMS. There, blood was obtained from Smith and sent to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab for testing.

Kingsport police report Smith's sample returned as positive for a "significant level" of Diazepam, also known as Valium. When questioned, Smith reportedly admitted to buying the valium from a friend, after running out of his prescribed dosage.

"We want to stress that Tennessee DUI laws apply not just to alcohol, but to any substance that impairs," notes KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton. "That includes illegal drugs and over-the-counter medications, as well as prescription drugs, even if they are prescribed by a physician."

As of Thursday afternoon, Smith's remained held in the Kingsport city jail on $10,000 bond.

Police say injuries suffered in the incident required extensive, ongoing medical treatment for Rajoo.