Kidnapped woman allegedly used as bait in Bloomingdale shooting

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office considers Jarrett Cole "Shroom" Heitmann, 24, and Makayla Danielle Stilwell, 22, armed and extremely dangerous. Meanwhile the victim, Dustin Bishop, 34,continues to be hospitalized by the gunshot wound to his chest. His treatment and condition have prohibited investigators from interviewing him about the incident.

It occurred at about 2 a.m. at 1924 Bloomingdale Road, lot no. 1. SCSO Capt. Joey Strickler says Heitmann and Stilwell, who are believed to be dating, arrived with another woman in tow — after abducting her from her home in Mount Carmel.

As she knows Bishop well, she was allegedly forced at gunpoint to knock on the door and lure him out of the mobile home. A police report states Bishop was then dragged into the yard by the suspects, with Heitmann shooting Bishop in the chest.

The kidnapped woman sustained bruises and scrapes in the incident and gave statements to police responding to the scene. A parallel investigation into her abduction is being conducted by the Mount Carmel Police Department.

According to MCP Det. Cody Bussell, his agency was contacted following the Bloomingdale shooting. Officers then visited the home of the alleged kidnapping, 420 Bay St., to find several blood stains on the front door.

Once inside, more spots of blood were observed through the home, along with a back window that was broken. When the victim was interviewed by the MCPD, she reproted watching TV when the window shattered. She said she ran to a bathroom to try and protect another female resident, with “Shroom” — i.e., Heitmann — then barging through the door and knocking her down.

Heitmann and Stilwell allegedly punched the victim multiple times, dragging her by her hair out of the residence. They allegedly threw her in a car and took her to Bishop's home in Bloomingdale, where Sullivan County police believe she was used to lure Bishop outside.

Investigators have suspicions about a motive for the incidents in Hawkins and Sullivan County, but have yet to concretely pinpoint it.

The SCSO reports Heitmann and Stilwell may be traveling in a mid-90s model gray or light-black colored Chevy S10 pickup. Strickler adds that besides handguns, Heitmann is also possibly armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Strickler says that if spotted, Heitmann and Stilwell should not be approached. He urged people to "be the best witness they can possibly be" and immediately call police.

In Sullivan County, Heitmann and Stilwell are each wanted for attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault and especially aggravated robbery.

Mount Carmel police have warrants for the pair on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.