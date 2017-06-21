'Stupid' driver does donut in front of cops, flees by foot on I-26

Kingsport Police Department

June 16

A welfare check was requested for a man sitting in a car outside apartments in Allandale. Upon police arrival, an odor of marijuana was detected in the vehicle, while the motorist was passed out behind the wheel. A loaded pistol and "green leafy material" were in the passenger seat, with a search finding three bags of pot weighing a total of three ounces. The suspect — who admitted to selling marijuana "to make a living" — was arrested on multiple charges.

June 19

Police were called to a burglary at a funeral home, where at laptop computer was stolen over the weekend. Interviews with employees revealed that a couple of weeks ago, a laminating machine had also gone missing.

Employees of McDonald's on Fort Henry Drive reported a disturbance in the parking lot. They were approached by a motorist — "who appeared to be on some type of drugs" — and asked if they wanted to buy a fidget spinner. When they declined his offer, he started cursing and made threats, but eventually drove away.

June 20

At a downtown church that doubles as a shelter, one man punched another in the face. The suspect then spit on the victim and assaulted him again, this time striking him with a chair. At a nearby home the perpetrator was located, where he admitted to the incident and advised he "didn't regret it." The beaten man had reportedly "been in contact" with the his girlfriend. He was arrested for aggravated assault.

Food City loss prevention stopped a man who was shoplifting deodorant. When police arrived, the suspect "kept falling asleep" and appeared to be under the influence. A pat down located additional snatched goods in his back pocket — Twix and Snickers ice cream bars, all four of which had melted. He was arrested for theft and public intoxication.

As two officers stood in a parking lot at Model City apartments — and numerous adults and children were nearby — a 1996 Acura entered at a high rate of speed, then purposely slid to do a donut. When the driver exited he was approached by police, but ignored commands to stop and ran towards Interstate 26. With officers pursuing, he ran across lanes of I-26 traffic, but eventually tired and stopped at the exit ramp to Stone Drive. When arrested for reckless driving, the 25-year-old said "a buddy dared him" to perform the driving maneuver — adding that he ran from cops because he "was stupid." He was additionally charged with evading arrest and failure to have insurance.