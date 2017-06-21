Felony charged added to woman who allegedly tried to bring meth, pills into jail

Bonnie Jean Bruner, 37, 424 elm Street, Church Hill, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on multiple charges including introduction of narcotics into a penal institution, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of meth, and her original charges of simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Around 12:40 p.m. Friday HCSO Deputy Michael Hensley responded to an intoxicated female report on New Canton Road near Church Hill.

Upon his arrival Hensley reportedly observed a woman later identified as Bruner laying an a yard on the 300th block of New Canton Road with two purses laying beside her.

Bruner reportedly stated she was waiting for a ride, but upon speaking to her further Hensley determined she was under the influence. Brunder allegedly admitted she'd "taken some speed just a little while ago."

Upon searching Bruner's purses she was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, two syringes, and a bent spoon burnt with what is suspected to be meth residue.

Bruner was cleared by Hawkins County EMS, and then arrested. En route to jail Hensley asked Bruner if she had anything illegal hidden on her person that she would like to turn over before arriving at jail, and Bruner reportedly said no.

Upon being searched at the jail officers allegedly located blue canister containing meth inside her pants, and a pink container with a morphine pill and a Subutex pills that was hidden in her groin area.

As of Wednesday Bruner remained held at the Hawkins County Jail on $20,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for July 5.