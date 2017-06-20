Police probe Bloomingdale shooting

Detectives at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office are still gathering information on the incident, which occurred at 1924 Bloomingdale Road. A male resident of lot No. 1, Dustin Bishop, 34, is listed as the victim in an SCSO police report.

According to witnesses, a female acquaintance knocked on the door about 2 a.m. When Bishop answered, he was allegedly pulled out the door. A male suspect is accused of then shooting Bishop in the chest.

The male and female suspects fled the scene. A motive has yet to be identified, and an investigation is continuing. Bishop's condition is not currently known.

A Tuesday afternoon press release from the Sheriff’s Office states: “Investigators have been working on this case since early this morning and are currently in the process of obtaining warrants for the suspects.At this time, the information that has been provided is all that can be released due to the ongoing investigation.”