Police: Kingsport mom smokes meth with juvenile daughter

According to records at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday night police responded to a disturbance at 209 Tarkington St. in the Bloomingdale community. Resident Amanda Bentley, 36, said her juvenile daughter was arguing with a male resident of the home, Lawrence Cradic, 36. An incident report does not specify Cradic's relationship with Bentley.

Interviews with the pair revealed that "a few months ago" Bentley's daughter asked "to try meth." On three subsequent occasions, according to police records, Cradic provided the drug to the girl. A deputy's report states that each time, Bentley, Cradic and the juvenile smoked it together.

Bentley reportedly told police that she had initially told her daughter she could smoke meth just once. When the juvenile later asked to use meth again, according to her statements, she "did not know what to do" and felt "pressured" in allowing continued drug use.

"She said that she would rather do it with her than be out with strangers," reads an officer's report from the scene.

Questioning of Cradic revealed a similar account: "He was confused on what to do when asked to bring the meth," but said he, "felt it was better coming from him than a stranger who may cause her harm."

An SCSO report says that on Sunday morning Cradic gave the juvenile meth again, with her using it in the presence of both Cradic and her mother. Though Bentley had allowed her to use it earlier in the day, she later called police because she, "did not want her daughter using drugs anymore."

Bentley and Cradic were arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. As of Monday morning they remained held in the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville. Bond for both was set at $750.

Police note that the Department of Children's Services was contacted about the incident for further investigation. The juvenile's age was redacted from an incident report.