Inmates escape from Duffield Regional Jail on three different days

Cody Robert Ray, 30, Marcus Ray Johnson, 31, and Jeremy Michael Boggs, 36, left during different work assignments. According to Major George Hembree, the three men are not considered violent.

Ray, who hails from Wise County, was the first inmate to escape. On June 13, he was on work release, where inmates go to a normal job and return to jail once their shift is over, and failed to return. He was serving 11 months and 29 days for distributing schedule I and schedule II drugs, Hembree said.

Two days later, on June 15, Johnson was assigned to do weed eating on the grounds of the jail. When guards went back to check on him, he was gone. He left the weed eater behind. Johnson, from Ewing in Lee County, was serving a year and seven months on charges of felony eluding and two counts of driving on a suspended license.

The next day, June 16, Boggs made his escape. He was picked up by employees with Natural Tunnel State Park to do some work around the park. Boggs, who is from Wise County, walked off from the work detail. He was serving four years for contempt of court, property damage, reckless driving and distribution of schedule I or II drugs.

Hembree said he does not think any of the inmates are dangerous but advises the public to call the local sheriff's office if anyone spots them.

All three have escape warrants out for their arrest.