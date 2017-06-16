Woman, child injured after car crashes into utility pole

Around 6:45 p.m., Mount Carmel police and firefighters, as well as the Church Hill Rescue Squad, responded to the single-car wreck in the 1200 block of Independence Avenue.

MCPD Assistant Chief George Copas said that when emergency personnel arrived on scene they observed a maroon Saturn off the roadway that had impacted a utility pole head-on.

First responders suspected that the driver, Crystal Dawn Wallen, 41, Kingsport, had suffered a broken leg, and her 10-year-old son suffered a possible broken clavicle.

Both were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center by Hawkins County EMS.

As of Thursday evening, Wallen was listed in good condition at HVMC. No information was available about the son’s condition, although Copas said the boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

“During the course of the preliminary investigation, Lt. Ken Lunsford collected evidence and calculated the Saturn left the roadway and traveled 230 feet before striking the utility pole,” Copas said. “Wallen reported that she was traveling north on Independence Avenue, and as she approached an upcoming curve a ‘small blue car’ was traveling south and crossed in her lane. Wallen further stated that she swerved her vehicle in an attempt to avoid hitting the other vehicle and lost control, driving off the roadway and hitting the utility pole.”

Copas said the investigation is ongoing and no citations had been issued as of Thursday evening.