Wise prosecutor launches Senior Abuse Task Force

Slemp hosted the first session of the Soutwhest Virginia Joint Senior Abuse Task Force Thursday at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Thursday was World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The initial session included a roundtable discussion among community leaders, law enforcement, prosecutors, adult protective workers, legislators, financial institution representatives and other community partners.

“Creating this task force was one of the promises I made to the voters in 2015 while seeking the position of commonwealth’s attorney. I remain committed to protecting our community’s most vulnerable — especially seniors,” Slemp said.

“As a prosecutor, I see numerous cases of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation. Far too many of these cases involve victims who are older or incapacitated adults. Yet these matters are significantly underreported and extremely difficult to successfully prosecute.”

Earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that takes effect July 1 requiring all cases involving suspected financial exploitation of an adult, regardless of the amount of loss, to be referred immediately to a local law enforcement agency for investigation, and directing law enforcement to provide a preferred point of contact for those referrals.

Slemp said he hopes the referrals will be directed to his office for a coordinated response among various agencies.

“We owe a duty to seniors who have given so much to our communities, and we are committed to doing all we can to safeguard them from exploitation,” said state Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Gate City), who voted in favor of the senior abuse legislation.

Slemp said he hoped Thursday’s launch of the task force will be the beginning of a new focus on elder abuse issues.

“We need to do more to protect our seniors,” he said. “We hope this task force will increase communication between different state agencies, collaboration of resources, new legislation to strengthen our response, and find ways to break the barriers to successfully investigate and prosecute those who abuse, neglect and exploit vulnerable adults.”