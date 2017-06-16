Rogersville switching to online 'GovDeals' for future public auctions

RPD Detective Travis Fields told the BMA Tuesday the police department has some extra patrol cars it needs to sell.

Fields noted that other city departments such as parks and recreation, the water department and the streets department could utilize the website as well.

“There’s about 600 different departments in Tennessee that use this,” Fields told the BMA. “It’s just a tool for us to use instead of having an auction.”

Fields added, “I don’t think we do very well on our auctions for vehicles.”

Mayor Jim Sells: “We had someone buy one for $5 once.”

Fields: “And, that’s just not acceptable in my opinion. A lot of different departments use this, and they get a pretty good fair price for these vehicles.”

GovDeals takes 12 percent of the sale price, but the city doesn’t pay anything to utilize the website.

“Once the transaction is complete they will send us our check once the vehicle is picked up,” fields said. “That money is secured. This is used in 49 states, so you’ve got everybody looking at (auction items) instead of just a small group of people.”

He added, “It’s something we can do anytime. We don’t have to do it once per year. And it’s not just for the police department. The whole town.”

Fields and Officer Chris Funk would be administering Rogersville’s GovDeals account.

City Attorney Bill Phillips noted that the property will still have to be brought before the BMA and declared surplus before it can be placed on GovDeals.

In other business Tuesday the BMA:

* Voted 5-1 in favor of annexing the Pate property in the Homer J. Ross subdivision at the request of the owners. Although the townhouse on that property will bring $600 to $700 in property taxes annually, Water Superintendent Sean Hatchett told the BMA that the Water Commission will never recoup the $6,000 cost of extending water and sewer service to the property. The only no vote was cast by Alderman Craig Kirkpatrick who also serves on the Water Commission.

* Approved a parade permit for the Hawkins County Pregnancy Help Center’s annual Walk for Life from the First Baptist Church to the Shepherd’s Center on Sept. 16 at 9-11 a.m.

* Approved the second of three required readings of the 2017-18 fiscal year budget with no tax increase.

* Approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing a minimum five foot setback form property lines for new out-buildings and accessory structures.

* Appointed Dean Fowler to the Rogersville Historic Preservation Commission.