Kingsport man leads four agencies on foot chase through two states

On Wednesday, Scott County Sheriff's Office Investigator John Gillenwater was operating radar on East Carters Valley Road after recent complaints of speeding in the area when he reportedly observed a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling 38 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Gillenwater attempted a traffic stop, but the Malibu turned on Carnation Drive and stopped before the officer could get there. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Sylvanus Michael Jones, 29, 1902 Darnell Drive, Kingsport, allegedly left the car and ran through several yards before going into the woodline.

A perimeter was established by officers from the Weber City Police Department, the Gate City Police Department and several county deputies. According to the release, a call came into dispatch several minutes later stating that Jones was on Skelton Bluff Road, which crosses the state line into Kingsport.

Officers located Jones at the woodline above the road, but he allegedly ran again when ordered to stop. A quick foot chase ensued, and Sullivan County officers were able to cut him off and take him into custody.

A search of the Malibu turned up several ounces of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics, including cocaine, and a semiautomatic handgun, according to the release.

Jones was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Schedule I and II drugs while in possession of a firearm, possession of Schedule I and II drugs with intent to distribute, speeding, disregard of a law enforcement officer and driving on a revoked license.

He was booked into the Sullivan County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Scott County.

“The Scott County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Gate City Police Department, Weber City Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for the quick response time and the teamwork needed to apprehend the suspect,” the release stated.