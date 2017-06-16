Hawkins man on probation for meth charged with meth trafficking

Tuesday’s arrest occurred four days after Daniel Lee Gosnell was released on house arrest following his second probation violation.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hawkins County Central Dispatch received a call from a motorist who stated that a silver Toyota Camry was swerving in the westbound lanes of Highway 11-W heading toward Rogersville.

Central Dispatch issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for that vehicle, and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Larkin located the car and conducted a traffic stop on 11-W on the far east end of Rogersville.

Gosnell, 34, 309 Hunt Ave., Church Hill, was identified as the driver, and his passenger was identified as Karalyne Elizabeth Thompson, 24, 152 Austin Mill Road, Rogersville.

The HCSO Narcotics Unit responded to the scene to assist with the traffic stop.

Gosnell allegedly admitted to having a marijuana cigarette in the vehicle and gave deputies consent to search.

Under the passenger seat, Detective Zach England located a lockbox which Daniel Gosnell admitted to owning.

Gosnell reportedly gave verbal consent to search the box, and England allegedly located a ziplock bag inside the box containing about three grams of meth as well as several empty ziplock bags and digital scales.

Deputies also allegedly located a separate small amount of meth and syringes which Thompson reportedly admitted to owning. She was charged with simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gosnell was arrested and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gosnell was previously charged with initiating the manufacture of meth in September of 2014.

On June 9, 2016, he pleaded guilty to that charge in Hawkins County Criminal Court in exchange for a sentence of eight years with a 30 percent release eligibility.

His first probation revocation was ordered Dec. 9, 2016 and his sentence reinstated.

He was released to an in-patient drug treatment program this past Jan. 20.

A new probation revocation order was issued June 9, at which time Gosnell was ordered by Judge John Dugger to serve 100 percent of his sentence on house arrest.

As of Thursday, Gosnell and Thompson were being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment in Sessions Court Monday.