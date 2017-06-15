Woman ejected through windshield in good condition following head-on with wrecker

The wreck occurred on Rt. 70-N near Rogersville shortly before 4:30 p.m. on a curve near the Hickory Cove Road intersection.

According to a report filed by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper David Good, Daniele S. Stone, 36, or Rogersville, was driving north on Rt. 70-N in a PT Cruiser.

While attempting to negotiate a curve the PT Cruiser reportedly crossed the center line and struck a southbound Myers Wrecker Service 1999 International Class B wrecker head on.

The PT Cruiser then traveled off the right side of the road and struck an earth embankment.

Stone, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected through the front windshield of her vehicle and landed in the ditch.

She was transported via Wings Air Rescue to the Holston Valley Medical Center where she was listed in good condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Jason Hurst, the driver of the wrecker, was transported via Hawkins County EMS to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Stone was cited for failure to maintain due care, driving left of center, no insurance, seatbelt violation, and registration violation.

Hawkins County EMA director Gary Murrell said Stone was lucky to survive the wreck. The impact was so hard it broke the front axles of the wrecker.

Among the agencies that responded to the wreck were the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County EMS, Striggersville VFD, THP, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Wings Air Rescue.