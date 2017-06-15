Sullivan County intensifies fight against elder abuse

Six months ago, Tennessee stepped up efforts to fight the same problem locally, as legislation went into effect requiring district attorneys to have a VAPIT — Vulnerable Adult Protective Investigative Team. Since that time, 243 referrals have rolled into the Sullivan County DA's Office in Blountville, spurring investigation of criminal and welfare cases.

Assistant Sullivan County District Attorneys Amy Hinkle and Mike Filetti head up the efforts. Once a month they meet with VAPIT detectives from the Kingsport Police Department, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and Bristol Police Department, reviewing and analyzing possible abuse or mistreatment. They're joined by representatives of Adult Protective Services, who are now required by law to pass along their cases to law enforcement but can't share the names of complainants, keeping tipsters anonymous.

In Tuesday's VAPIT session alone, 81 separate files were reviewed.

"You get the law enforcement agent, who is able to be more in tune if there's any criminal activity, and then the APS worker is looking for specifics on what they can do to help the individual," Filetti said of the cooperative efforts.

Out of the hundreds of referrals investigated this year, about 15 have spurred criminal investigations. But Hinkle said VAPIT's goal is not just to punish those who commit crimes, but also assist the "quiet population" in need.

"You deal with a lot of older couples who both have dementia and don' t have any help, don't have any family" Hinkle said. "And when someone reports it, and we get in that home, and they started finding out they can get services ... we've been able to keep a lot of those individuals in their own homes."

State law going into effect July 1 requires any suspected abuse or mistreatment of vulnerable adults to be reported to authorities. Failure to do so is now a Class A misdemeanor.

"You're dealing with seasoned citizens who have lived a full life and done hard things in their lives," said Filetti. "They've got to a point where they want to retire, and then to be taken advantage of, it can be embarrassing. They are reluctant to come forward."

A broad-strokes review of some recent cases illustrates the need for the VAPIT: elderly victims living on the same property as family members but in a separate dwelling with spoiled food and no running water; court settlements issued to older adults, with younger relatives then straining their bank accounts; a hired caregiver fleecing thousands of dollars from her client.

VAPIT criminal cases opened this year are still being investigated and pending. Prosecutors are quick to name a common misconception held by many of the suspects.

"Power of attorney gives them the right to spend money however they want," said Hinkle. "Power of attorney only gives you the right to use the funds to protect and take care of the adult."

VAPIT focuses on protecting not only the elderly. It qualifies anyone over the age of 18 who is physically or mentally disabled as vulnerable. Hinkle and Filetti are handling the VAPIT on top of their other duties and say the workload could easily keep a district attorney busy full time.

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus hopes that in the future, state money can be directed to the efforts.

"Our next challenge will be to secure funding for victim witness support staff," Staubus said. "When victims come forward, we must be confident that we have adequate levels of support staff in place to see them through this sensitive process."

If you suspect mistreatment of a vulnerable adult or know of one who needs help, call Tennessee Adult Protective Services at 1-888-APS-TENN (277-8366). Information can also be submitted online at https://reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov/. People making reports are kept anonymous.

Tennessee vulnerable adult laws in effect July 1:

* A no-solicitation list is established for vulnerable adults: sales people who contact registered individuals face a Class B misdemeanor.

* Failure to report suspected abuse, exploitation or suffering is now a Class A misdemeanor.

* Within 60 days of a defendant's court appearance, deposition must be obtained from the victim (preserving their account in the event of death).

* Definition of an "elderly adult" has been raised from age 60 to 65.

* "Financial exploitation" is redefined: includes deception, intimidation, undue influence or force to obtain control of victim's property.