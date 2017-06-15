'Great timing': Man passes his property as alleged thief pulls out of driveway

Cody Fobber reportedly told the passenger he was riding with at the time, “That’s my place. That’s my house. As a matter of fact, that’s my wood.”

Rogersville Police Department Detective Charlie Gibson told the Times-News Wednesday that Fobber followed the vehicle to a residence at 123 Lawson Road.

While traveling behind the vehicle, Fobber called 911, and shortly after arriving at the Lawson Road residence, he was joined by RPD Officers George Henry and Joey Maddox.

The driver of the white Chevy was identified as Kanima Marie Braford, 43, 123 Lawson Road, Rogersville.

Upon being interviewed by police, Braford allegedly admitted she’d stolen property from Fobber’s house on two occasions. Among the items taken were 2x4 boards, plywood, a tool bag, a tool belt, wiring, a box of nails and a roof vent cover.

The exact value of the stolen property wasn’t available Wednesday, but Gibson said it was well over $1,000.

There is no connection between Fobber and Braford.

Gibson said he believes the house was targeted because it’s in a wooded area and isn’t easy to see from the street.

“He was out with his girlfriend and they were just riding around Monday morning,” Gibson said. “He just happened to be passing by there when this car pulled out right in front of him. He said, ‘That’s my place. That’s my house.’ He said, ‘As a matter of fact, that’s my wood.’ It was great timing.”

Upon being arrested, Braford was allegedly found to be in possession of four white pills and one-half pills which she stated were oxycodone and hydrocodone.

Braford was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000 and simple possession of Schedule II narcotics.

She was arraigned Monday, her bond was set at $5,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.