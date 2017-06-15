Church Hill Inn manager accused of walking through parking lot naked

Shortly after noon, Rogersville Police Department Officer Chris Price was having lunch at the El Potrillo Mexican restaurant, which shares a parking lot with the Church Hill Inn on Volunteer Street just west of Volunteer High School.

That’s when Price reportedly observed a man he later identified as Anilkumar Patel, 50, 1142 Volunteer Street, Church Hill, naked in the parking lot. Price then called the Church Hill Police Department and Detective Ethan Mays responded.

“Officer Price (stated that) a male walked out of a room to the west side of the hotel lobby and he was completely nude,” Mays said. “Officer Price advised that the male was using one hand to partially cover his genitals, but that his buttocks were fully exposed. Officer Price further stated that the male came outside, appeared to have gone to the minivan parked in front of the room, and then returned inside.”

When confronted about the incident by Mays, Patel reportedly denied having been the person who walked outside nude and stated he did not see anyone else do that either.

Mays asked to view the motel’s security surveillance video, but Patel stated the video did not work.

“I then requested Officer Price come up to the hotel lobby, and he positively identified Mr. Patel as the male who walked outside nude,” Mays said. “I’m unaware if any other customers observed the incident, but there were numerous patrons inside the restaurant including several 11-year-old juveniles.”

Patel was cited for indecent exposure but wasn’t arrested. He is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court for arraignment on June 21.