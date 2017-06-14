Felony charge added to shoplifting, P.I. suspect after pills found in bra at jail

Brittany Blue Bailey, 24, 127 Henderson Street, Surgoinsville, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of introduction into a penal facility, a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years if found guilty.

Bailey was arrested by Church Hill police on June 5 shortly before 11 p.m. after she was spotted by the Food Lion manager allegedly attempting to conceal make up and eyeliner in her clothing before attempting to leave the store.

Bailey allegedly told CHPD Officer Kevin Grigsby she took the items "because she wanted them" and she didn't have the money to pay for them.

"Upon my speaking with the Defendant she did appear to be under the influence of prescription narcotics," Grigsby said. "Defendant had slurred speech, glassy, bloodshot eyes, and was unsteady on her feet. Her pants were also falling down, exposing half of her buttocks, and she seemed unconcerned."

Bailey reportedly stated that she had taken her prescribed medication which included Subutex and Clonzapam prior to being arrested.

While she was being booked into the Hawkins County Jail Bailey was searched by jail Officer Melissa Dykes, who reportedly located a pill bottle hidden under Bailey's arm tucked in her bra.

The bottle contained 1.5 white pills and half of a peach pill believed to be Clonazepam and Buprenorphine.

At the time of her arrest Bailey was on probation for a shoplifting conviction in January that stemmed from an arrest at the Rogersville Walmart for shoplifting last June. Aside from probaton Bailey was ordered to serve 10 day sin jail at 75 percent and pay $90 in restitution.

Following her arraignment Monday Bailey was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $2,500 bond. Her next court date is Aug. 18.