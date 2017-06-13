Hawkins jail escapee gives up in Surgoinsville after 15 hours on the run

Hale, 34, of Bristol, Tenn., ran from an inmate owing crew at the Hawkins County Health Department on Park Boulevard Monday around 11 a.m.

Those work crews are comprised of non-violent felony state inmates serving their time at the Hawkins County Jail, and they earn one day off for every day they work.

Work crew inmate wear bluejeans while on their job, as well as orange jail-issue t-shirts.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said Hale had somehow acquired a gray t-shirt, however, and when he ran he was able to swap shirts and quickly blend into the crowds of the nearby shopping centers.

Apparently Hale expected to have a ride waiting for him when he fled, Lawson said. but the ride didn't show up.

Hale doesn't have any friends or known associates in Hawkins County, and as a result, Hale was attempting to work his way back to Bristol on foot.

Lawson said deputies had a hunch he was in the Surgoinsville area late Monday night, and they were patrolling roadways in that area looking for males traveling on foot.

"Officers were still working early this morning trying to locate him,"Lawson said. "One of the officers stopped at the Surgoinsville Market (on Highway 11-W), and he came walking up and gave himself up. Evidently whoever was supposed to pick him up didn't do it, and he was on foot the whole time."

Lawson added, "He didn’t have any money or anywhere to go, so he just hid out off the main pathways. It's a pretty long walk to Bristol. It took him 15 hours to get to Surgoinsville, and I think he realized he wasn't going to make it and he gave up."

Hale was serving time for Identity Theft, Driving on Revoked License and Violation of Parole out of Sullivan County.

Prior to his escape his earliest parole eligibility wasn't until 2020.

He was charged with felony escape, a Class E felony punishable by an additional 1-2 years if convicted.