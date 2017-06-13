Mount Carmel youth Sunday school teacher faces child porn, enticement charges

Mark Curtis Adams, 55, was initially indicted May 30 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on one count of production of child pornography, and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued on June 2.

Adams allegedly used the app Kik this past February and March to entice a child into sex, as well as acquire explicit photos of the child.

Mount Carmel’s Oak Grove Baptist Church, where Adams serves as a deacon and youth Sunday school teacher, said Tuesday in a statement there is no indication of any church members being alleged victims in this case.

U.S. Attorney General Nancy Stallard-Harr’s motion to seal all documents related to the case was approved on May 31 on the grounds that there is an ongoing criminal investigation that could be jeopardized by public disclosure of the facts of the case.

The church issued the following statement to the Times-News Tuesday:

“The Oak Grove Baptist Church is aware of the recently filed charges and arrest of Mr. Mark Adams, a deacon in our church. Members of the church leadership have met with authorities to ensure our understanding of the charges and any possible impact on our church community. We intend to fully cooperate with investigators as they continue their investigation. It is important to note, at this time, there is no indication that any member of our church community has been victimized by Mr. Adams.”

Adams is in the custody of the U.S. Marhsal’s Office with no bond set, and he will appear for arraignment before Magistrate Judge Clifton L Corker Friday in Greeneville at 10 a.m.