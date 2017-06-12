Meth bust at Kingsport motel nets arrests

According to records at the Kingsport Police Department, the incident occurred early Sunday morning at Super 8, 700 Lynn Garden Drive. Shortly before 4 a.m. officers responded on a tip about "heavy traffic in and out of Room 311."

Outside the main office, police located Matthew Neal, 28, who was a tenant. He then led them to the room and opened the door, allegedly revealing drug paraphernalia strewn about and two people "unconscious" on a bed.

When awakened, one of those suspects, Anthony Richard Gray, 35, reportedly admitted to having "a substantial amount of methamphetamine hidden in his groin area." Police report that stash and multiple other baggies located in the room totaled more than 32 grams of meth. KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton says methamphetamine typically sells for about $100 a gram.

Several pipes, syringes and a set of scales were also allegedly in the room, along with an "assortment of pills." Neal, address listed as 218 Centenary Road, Blountville, was charged with felony possession of Schedule II drugs, simple possession of Schedule III drugs, simple possession of Schedule IV drugs, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

A woman located in the room, Amber Nicole Johnson, 23, of Castlewood, Va., was arrested on the same charges.

So was Gray, of Coeburn, Va. He was additionally charged with maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used or sold.