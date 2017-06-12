Kingsport police seek tips on felony Walmart thefts

According to a Monday morning press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the incident occurred May 3 at 3:15 a.m. At the West Stone Drive store, the suspects loaded nine DVD players and several grocery items into a shopping cart, then wheeled it out without paying.

The incident was captured by store surveillance cameras. Total value of the stolen items is over $1,000.

If you an identify either man, call Kingsport police at (423) 229-9429 or (423) 246-9111. Tips can be submitted online via the KPD's “Citizen Feedback” form: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us