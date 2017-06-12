Hawkins jail inmate escapes from work crew

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said Eric G. Hale, 34 121 Bilco Street, Bristol, Tenn. is not considered a threat to the public.

Hale is a state inmate serving time for Identity Theft, Driving on Revoked License and Violation of Parole.

Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, Eric Hale “ran off” while assisting Hawkins County Maintenance employees in mowing the grounds of the Hawkins County Health Department on Park Boulevard in Rogersville.

Nonviolent state inmates are allowed to earned a day off their sentence for every day they work on an inmate crew.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Hale is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-4848 or Hawkins County Central Dispatch at 423-272-7121.