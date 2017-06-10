Seatbelt violation results in three arrests on gun, drug and fugitive charges

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Jeremy Nash and Deputy Stacy Vaughan initiated a traffic stop on a 1993 Chevy pickup driven by Shawn Michael Gulley due to a passenger not wearing a seatbelt on Mountain View School Road just south of Church Hill.

Deputies allegedly observed Gulley, 33, 105 Overhill Drive, Kingsport, attempting to hide something on his person or inside the vehicle and requested that he step out of the pickup and be searched.

Officers allegedly located two black containers in his pockets, one of which contained several small plastic baggies that had a crystal residue and one that contained a small amount of marijuana.

Gulley was initially arrested on charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Gulley was putting on his inmate uniform in the Hawkins County Jail when jail Officer Shawn Gilliam allegedly observed him take an item wrapped in toilet paper from his waistband and attempt to hide it “in his butt area.”

The item was retrieved by Gilliam, and upon being inventoried by Deputy Zandy Rimer, it was determined to contain 1.5 grams of meth and three pills identified as buprenorphine.

Gulley was additionally charged by Rimer with simple possession of meth, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics and introduction of drugs into a penal institution.

The vehicle Gulley was driving is owned by Jordan Royce Pumphrey, 30, of Deer Park, Texas.

Pumphrey reportedly gave deputies consent to search the truck, at which time officers allegedly located a .380 Ruger semi-automatic pistol, three glass meth pipes and multiple small plastic baggies typically used in the illegal drug trade.

Due to his 2009 conviction in Hawkins County for aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000, Pumphrey was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

A computer check on the third passenger, Angelina Marie Hyatt, 26, 647 Nelson St., Kingsport, revealed her to be a fugitive out of Scott County, Va., for failure to appear on charges of possession of Schedule I narcotics and possession of Schedule II narcotics.

Deputies searched a box that belonged to Hyatt and allegedly found two uncapped used syringes. Aside from being charged as a fugitive from justice, Hyatt was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, she appeared in Hawkins County Sessions Court, where she waived extradition, and pleaded guilty to both counts in exchange for a year of probation, 96 hours of community service, and $1,892 in fines and fees.