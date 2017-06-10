Mount Carmel man who allegedly threatened wife with rifle forced to back down by armed son

Moments after the teen forced Kenneth Lynn Gilliam at gunpoint to back away from his mother and sister, Mount Carmel and Church Hill police arrived on the scene and took Gilliam into custody.

Gilliam’s wife, Lillian Gilliam, told police that around 9:30 a.m. her husband woke up and started cursing her and accusing her of cheating.

Kenneth Gilliam, 38, 107 Belmont Ave., allegedly drank throughout the day Wednesday, was hostile toward his wife and the two children and allegedly threatened to kill her multiple times.

Mrs. Gilliam told police that she heard three gunshots in another room of the house around 5 p.m.

Mount Carmel Police Department Detective Cody Bussell stated in his report that Mr. Gilliam then allegedly went into the daughter’s bedroom, where his wife and daughter were located, and threatened to kill Mrs. Gilliam while holding a rifle.

“(Mrs. Gilliam) stated that he then threw her phone at her with bullet holes in the phone, cornering her in her daughter’s bedroom at gunpoint,” Bussell said. “She (Mrs. Gilliam) stated that her son then grabbed a shotgun out of his mother and father’s bedroom and held Mr. Gilliam at gunpoint, backing him away from his mother and sister. At this time police arrived on the scene, and Mrs. Gilliam and the children were taken to an undisclosed safe location.”

Gilliam was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, three counts of reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

As of Friday, Gilliam remained held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending his arraignment on Monday in Sessions Court.