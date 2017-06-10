Fleeing suspect faces charges of driving on revoked fifth offense, drug possession

The object that Joseph Charles Sandine was attempting to retrieve wasn’t a weapon.

Instead, it was allegedly a metal can containing about 1.6 grams of meth.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Rimer and Church Hill Police Department Officer Isaac Hutchins responded to the area of Forest View Drive in Surgoinsville on a report of a possible drunk driver behind the wheel of a tan Saturn.

As she approached the area, Rimer reportedly observed the suspect vehicle cross Highway 11-W and stop at Dot and Rick’s Market.

When officers confronted Sandine, he admitted that his license was revoked, and a computer check revealed him to have four previous convictions for driving on a revoked license in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

As Sandine exited the vehicle, he reportedly took off running behind the store.

“I tackled Mr. Sandine after he started reaching for an object on his right ankle,” Rimer said. “While on the ground, Mr. Sandine wouldn’t comply with verbal commands, and Officer Hutchins then tazed him.”

Aside from the metal container with the meth, officers also allegedly found four white pills believed to be clonazepam and half of a buprenorphine pill in a pants pocket, as well as two straws containing residue.

Sandine, 43, 147 Glendale Drive, Church Hill, was charged with driving on a revoked license fifth offense, evading arrest by foot, possession of Schedule II, III, and IV narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.