Trio accused of forging stolen United Way checks indicted by Hawkins grand jury

Dalton Leon Ramey, Jessica M. Laster and Scotty L. Russell were named in multiple-count indictments last week by a Hawkins County grand jury.

Laster, 23, 620 Vista Drive, Rogersville, was indicted for theft over $1,000 and two counts of forgery.

Ramey, 21, 200 Meadow View Road, Rogersville, was indicted for theft under $1,000 and forgery.

Russell, 26, 1014 Colonial Village, Rogersville, was indicted for theft over $1,000 and two counts of forgery.

Ramey was arrested by Rogersville Police Department Detective Charlie Gibson on March 18 after he allegedly attempted to cash a forged United Way check for $900 at the Capital Bank branch on Park Boulevard.

By that time, however, four United Way checks totaling $2,900 had already been successfully cashed in Rogersville, allegedly by Laster and Russell.

United Way personnel subsequently discovered that a total of 33 checks had been stolen from the Rogersville office.

When Ramey tried to cash the $900 forged check on March 18, the clerk told him a hold had been placed on the check, at which time Ramey exited the bank.

However, Ramey left his ID at the bank, which made it easy for Gibson to locate him. Ramey had also made out the check in his real name, although he allegedly forged the signature of the United Way official.

On March 23, Gibson arrested Laster and Russell in connection with the case.

On March 13, two checks totaling $1,300 were allegedly passed by Laster, and two checks totaling $1,900 were allegedly passed by Russell.

All three suspects allegedly used their real names on the forged checks.

Other indictments handed down last week included:

* Joseph Christopher Baker, 31, 10052 Old Union Road, Church Hill, for aggravated robbery.

* Ricky Elym Henry, 60, 215-1 Jones Road, Church Hill, for violation of the sex offender registry.

* Albert Mitchell Pruitt, 38, 181 Barry Lane, Bulls Gap, for theft over $500, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of legend drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Justin Brent Shell, 34, 117 Streets Lane, Hampton, Tenn., for aggravated burglary, theft under $500, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of Schedule IV narcotics.

* Clinton Doyle Lipe, 50, 1365 Poor Valley Road, Rogersville, for theft over $2,500, two counts of theft under $1,000, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal simulation.

* John Alfred Franklin Jr., 42, 1408 Bloomingdale Road Apt. 7B, Kingsport, for prescription fraud.

* Danny Wayne Ton, 30, 118 E. McKinney Ave., Rogersville, for forgery.

* Brian Daniel Wilder, 28, 130 Reeves Road, Rogersville, for theft over $2,500 and felony vandalism.

* Donald Joseph Waller, 35, 477 Ross Campground Road, Church Hill, for auto burglary, theft under $1,000, and three counts of fraudulent use of a debit card under $1,000.