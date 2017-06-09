Gate City police warn citizens of phone scam

According to a press release, the GCPD has received information that someone is attempting a phone scam in the area. A person pretending to be a GCPD officer has been calling around attempting to collect unpaid bills.

The release stated the caller says failure to pay will result in the victim being taken to jail. And the scammer reportedly says the matter can be settled out of court if the victim calls U.S. Legal Support at (844) 298-6928 and makes payment arrangements.

Police say this is a scam and for citizens to be vigilant against it. The scammer is able to spoof caller IDs to make it look like the call is emanating from the GCPD.

“Please do not fall for this,” the release said. “Under no circumstances would a police agency attempt to collect unpaid fines over the phone or settle anything outside of court.”