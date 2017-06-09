CHPD seeks help identifying accused counterfeiters

CHPD Chief Mark Johnson said his department has received more than a dozen reports of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses since early May, ranging from $1 bills to $100s.

"It is not uncommon for sporadic complaints of counterfeit money to be reported to the CHPD," Johnson said "In some instances, this money is inadvertently passed through numerous people before it is discovered to be counterfeit, and those persons unaware are not held criminally liable."

That was not the case around noon Wednesday, however.

When the suspect gave the bill to the cashier, she marked it with a counterfeit detection pen and became suspicious of it.

The cashier then turned to walk away and get a manager.

"At this time the suspect abruptly accelerated through the drive-thru and quickly left the area," Johnson said. "Due to the suspect's reaction it is believed he was fully aware that the bill was a counterfeit, thus when she turned to get a manager he sped through the parking lot and left."

The suspect vehicle is believed to be driving a dark green 2000s model Toyota Tacoma extended cab, with a regular size bed.

There is no front vanity plate on the truck, and the paint appears to be peeling on the hood and roof area, and there is a 4x4 sticker on the rear bed areas of the truck.

There were three male occupannts inside the pickup.

The driver was a white male with longer dirty blond hair who appeared to be of slim to medium build. The front seat passenger was a heavyset white male, whose face and hair cannot be seen in the video.

Detectives are unable to determine any details about the rear seat passenger.

Anyone with information regarding this specific incident, or who can identify the persons on the surveillance footage, or any other counterfeit money being used in Church Hill is asked to contact Detective Ethan Mays at 423-357-3487 ext.2.

Tips can also be made anonymously by email at chpdtips@churchhilltn.gov

The CHPD also reminds all area businesses to remain "extremely vigilant" when taking currency.

In the past, counterfeiters have primarily attempted to pass off twenty dollar bills, but now the current trend seems to be anything from ones to one-hundred dollar bills, Johnson said.