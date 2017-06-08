Man who fled traffic stop nabbed after overnight manhunt on Bays Mountain

The overnight manhunt began Wednesday around 8:40 p.m. when Church Hill police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Timothy Linden Crisp, 37, for a seatbelt violation.

When the CHPD officer attempted to initiate the traffic stop, Crisp allegedly accelerated and led police on a chase through town.

CHPD Detective Ethan Mays said that at one point Crisp slammed on his brakes, attempting to cause the CHPD patrol car to slam into his rear bumper.

Crisp also allegedly swerved at a CHPD patrol vehicle, attempting to strike it.

Shortly after the pursuit left the Church Hill city limits, the CHPD discontinued the chase and the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office began its pursuit.

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen said it appeared that Crisp wasn't familiar with the area.

Crisp allegedly led police into the Beech Creek Community, and toward the Hawkins County side of Bays Mountain.

He reportedly turned from Beech Creek Road onto Browns Mountain Road, and then turned onto a dead end road where he crashed.

At that point Crisp allegedly fled into the woods on foot. By that time it was dark, and deputies continued searching until around 3 a.m. Thursday morning when they back off to the roadway.

The roads were patrolled until sunrise when the search commenced again. At one point Thursday morning Crisp emerged from the woods and was spotted by HCSO Sgt. Scott Alley.

But, Alley was too far from Crisp to reach him before Crisp fled back into the woods.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Crisp was spotted walking down the road by deputies searching the area in an unmarked SUV, and was taken into custody.

As of Thursday evening all of the charges that will be filed against Crisp were still being compiled.

The CHPD and HCSO would each be filing separate charges, as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol which responded to investigate Crisp's vehicular crash.

Allen said Crisp also has a pending arrest warrant in Sullivan County, although information on that case wasn't available Thursday.