Hawkins men accused in two auto vandalism sprees using large rocks

Nicholas Skylar Southerland, 18, 127 Bradshaw Road, Rogersville, and Tyler Lee Lawson, 21, 103 Mary Trent Road, Rogersville, each appeared in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Monday on two counts of vandalism over $2,500.

The charges stem from separate sprees of vandalism that occurred May 8-9 in Rogersville involving body damage and/or broken glass on six vehicles and a separate similar spree that occurred on May 16-17 involving six more vehicles.

Rogersville Police Department Detective Travis Fields told the Times-News on Wednesday it's not unusual for adults charged with crimes to have their cases transferred to Juvenile Court when they have juvenile co-defendants.

Fields noted that if they are found guilty, the penalties for the adults would be the same as if they were in an adult court.

The boys allegedly took larger river rocks from the Amis Mill area of Big Creek, and at the time of their arrest on May 17, they were also allegedly found to be in possession of a sling shot.

On May 8-9, RPD officers received vehicle vandalism complaints from residents on Gray Street, Circle Drive, Church Street, East Main Street, Huffmaster Street and Reno Street.

On May 17 shortly before 11 p.m., the RPD received a complaint of a person throwing a rock through the window of a 2007 Ford Explorer on Tuggle Hill Road.

The victim reportedly followed the suspect in a gold Honda and was able to get a partial description, but he lost contact with the vehicle.

A short time later, RPD Officer Chris Price observed a gold Honda Accord matching the suspect vehicle description in the parking lot of the Super Dollar store on Route 66-N in Rogersville with several boys standing around it.

Price reportedly observed several large rocks in the gold Honda, and all four boys were taken the RPD station to be interviewed.

Lawson and Southerland each allegedly gave statements admitting to their involvement in the six vandalism cases that occurred May 8-9, as well as six more that occurred on May 16-17.

Four of those six new incidents occurred on Locust Street, and the other two were on Tuggle Hill Drive.

The two juveniles were also charged with felony vandalism. Southerland and Lawson were released from the Hawkins County Jail on $1,000 bond.