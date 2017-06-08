False complaints against police lead to felony indictment for Kingsport man

Back on January 22, a Kingsport Police Department Patrol Officer was directing traffic and gathering information about a motor vehicle collision on Fort Henry Drive in Colonial Heights. In order to safely divert traffic, the officer had to block one lane of traffic with his cruiser to divert traffic away from the scene.

While this was happening, the officer reported hearing a man, identified as Michael Jason Comer, 36, 323 Proffitt Lane, Kingsport, screaming at him from a different vehicle.

Comer reportedly drove past the crash, pulled to the side of the road and approached the officer on foot. His alleged behavior towards the officer upset two teenage girls involved in the crash to the point they began crying. Another woman involved in the crash began to record Comer with her cell phone.

The involved officer elected not to arrest Comer on the spot for disorderly conduct because he was still working the crash scene. So he called his supervisor instead.

A KPD Patrol Sergeant arrived on scene and spoke with Comer, who alleged the patrol officer had nearly caused a collision when he pulled his cruiser into the traffic lane, the release stated. Comer claimed when the officer was confronted, he began cursing. Comer was sent on his way after his complaint was documented for further investigation.

The next day, January 23, Comer went to the Kingsport Justice Center and spoke to an officer about the incident. Comer filed a second complaint against the patrol officer and said in that complaint the officer had poked him in the chest with his finger.

The complaint was passed on for an official Internal Affairs investigation. KPD Internal Affairs allegedly made numerous attempts to contact Comer with no success. On February 2, an investigator drove to Comer’s home and was able to speak with him.

Comer allegedly told the investigator that a brush guard on his vehicle had collided with the patrol car and accused the officer of chest-bumping him. Those details were not disclosed in the two previous complaints.

Investigators interviewed witnesses, who said the patrol officer’s conduct was “extremely professional,” and said the officer did not provoke Comer. There was also no damage to Comer’s vehicle and a review of the cell phone video refuted Comer’s accusations.

The results were submitted to Sullivan County District Attorney General, who presented the facts of the case to a Grand Jury in May. The grand jury came back with two indictments, for felony false reporting and disorderly conduct. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Comer was arrested on June 7 by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville. He was released the next day on $10,000 bond. His next court appearance is August 11, 2017.