Wife who attacked husband with hatchet, knife and pickup sentenced to one year

Sarah Elizabeth Daniels, 32, 116 Holston Terrace Drive, Rogersville, pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Friday to two counts of aggravated assault, a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years.

Daniels was ordered by Judge John Dugger to spend 365 days in jail, serve six years on supervised probation, and she was fined $700.

On the morning of Oct. 29, 2016, Daniels attacked her husband, Jimmy Daniels, with a knife while he was taking a shower. Mr. Daniels later told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office his wife became angry with him because she wanted to use his pickup and he wouldn’t let her.

After the attack in the shower, Mr. Daniels managed to get dressed and leave the residence. He told police that he ran toward the next door neighbor’s house to get away from his wife, but she followed him, picked up a hatchet and attempted to hit him with it.

He was able to disarm her and then drove to the sheriff’s office to report the incident.

The second incident occurred on June 17, 2016, during which Mrs. Daniels choked her husband and attempted to run him over with a truck.

As of Tuesday, Daniels had served 223 days of her 365-day sentence.

Other guilty pleas heard Friday by Dugger included:

* Jonathan Douglas Bradley, 36, 104 W. Main St., Rogersville, who was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 18 months on probation and fined $200 for misdemeanor assault on a jail officer and resisting arrest. That sentence will run consecutively to a 240-day Sessions Court sentence imposed in October for attacking a band playing at Rogersville's Heritage Days.

* Marshall Shane Hopkins, 26, 605 N. Church St., Rogersville, who was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation and fined $4,200 for aggravated criminal trespassing and vandalism under $500.

* Dillon Avery Dykes, 21, 152 Hemlock St., Mount Carmel, who was sentenced to three years and fined $2,175 for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

* Teresa Carol Winters, 43, of Damascus, Va., who was sentenced to three years and fined $4,925 for possession of meth with intent to deliver, promoting the manufacture of meth, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Jessica Nicole Christian, 25, 411 Birdie Drive, Rogersville, who was sentenced to six years at 35 percent as a multiple offender and fined $350 for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

* Michael Lyle Sizemore, 47, 2031 Walter Drive, Bulls Gap, who was sentenced to one year and fined $325 for violation of the Habitual Motor Offender Act, felony evading arrest and no insurance.

* Christopher Kennedy Mowell, 27, 1631 E. Main St., Apt. 10, Rogersville, who was sentenced to one year and 30 days and fined $1,100 for theft under $500, simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, theft over $1,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

* Wacoe Wayne Fields, 40, 106 Fairview Ave., No. 10, Church Hill, who was sentenced to four years at 35 percent as a multiple offender and fined $1,050 for violation of the Habitual Motor Offender Act, registration violation and no insurance.