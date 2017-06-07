Reckless driving suspect allegedly tried to eat pills when confronted by deputy

The arrest occurred the afternoon of May 26 when a police BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued around 1:30 p.m. for a white Chevy Silverado traveling west on Highway 11-W in a reckless manner near Volunteer High School.

A short time later, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Larkin reportedly observed the truck pulling into the parking lot at the Surgoinsville Dollar General on 11-W.

As he followed the truck into the parking lot, Larkin saw the driver, Bobby Lee Mays, 53, 50 Hickory Drive, Bristol, Va., exit the truck.

"I approached Mr. Mays and asked him to come toward me," Larkin said. "Mr. Mays was extremely nervous and was placing his hands in his pockets. While speaking with him, I asked if I could pat him down for my safety and he said yes."

Larkin added, "As I was performing a pat down, I felt a small bottle in his right front pocket. I asked him if he would pull it out, and as he did he immediately turned and dove in the truck. He was opening the bottle and attempting to swallow the pills that were in the bottle."

Larkin said he forced Mays to the ground and handcuffed him to prevent him from swallowing pills. Mays allegedly admitted he'd successfully swallowed two oxycodone pills.

An inventory of the remaining pills revealed Mays to allegedly be in possession of a total of 20 methadone pills in two different milligram sizes and 10 diazepam pills, as well as a set of digital scales, two glass pipes, seven syringes and needles with five extra needles and a "Upass" kit used to cheat on urine tests.

A prescription bottle that was filled on May 11 for 112 oxycodone pills was empty, and Larkin found $680 in cash on the driver's side floorboard of the truck.

Mays was arraigned on May 31 in Sessions Court on charges including destruction of evidence, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, two counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics and possession without a prescription.

Following his arraignment, Mays was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again on Aug. 2.