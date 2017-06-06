Pot and pills allegedly seized from Hawkins man after high speed chase

The incident occurred on May 31 shortly after 7 p.m. when Cpl. Jeremy Nash reportedly clocked a 1999 Plymouth Neon traveling 45 mph in a 30 mph zone south on Route 70-N.

When Nash attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Robert Allen McLain, allegedly accelerated, reaching 85 mph in a 35 mph zone after turning onto Hickory Cove Road.

The vehicle then turned into a driveway and Nash confronted McLain, who reportedly stated he was attempting to avoid a citation.

A computer check showed that McLain, 29, 217 Brown Road, Rogersville, had a revoked driver's license for failure to satisfy a citation, and he was also wanted in Hawkins County for failure to appear.

McLain was arrested and as Nash was clearing the scene, Deputy Anthony Crosby reportedly spotted a blue bag that had been placed near the roadway.

"Mr. McLain stated voluntarily that he tossed the bag out of the vehicle during the incident," Nash said in his report.

Upon searching the bag, deputies seized 10.2 grams of marijuana, a set of digital scales, a glass pipe and nine pills believed to be Buprenorphine.

McLain was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court on charges including felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to appear and driving on a revoked license.

He was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $10,000 bond, and an Aug. 2 preliminary hearing date was scheduled.