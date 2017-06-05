Two residents displaced after Church Hill basement kitchen fire spreads upstairs

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, the Church Hill Fire Department responded to a fire at StonyBrook Apartments, 734 Ordnance Drive.

Church Hill Police Chief Mark Johnson said it originated as a grease fire in the kitchen of the basement of Apt. F7 and then spread upstairs into Apt. F6.

Johnson said there was damage to the kitchen walls in both apartments and substantial water damage, particularly in the downstairs apartment.

"It got into the roof line pretty quick," Johnson said. "It's warped the roof, and there's one place in the roof that has burned through, but the roof is still intact. It looks pretty bad but they got it out, and the roof is still standing and all four walls are still standing."

No injuries were reported, but there was one occupant from each apartment displaced as a result of the fire.

"Everybody got out, and the Fire Department got it put out fairly quickly," Johnson said. "They've got family already on the scene for them, and they're going to be able to get them placed with family for now."