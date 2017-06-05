Men charged with burning THP trooper's barns sentenced to probation, restitution

Two of those defendants appeared before Dugger on Friday in Rogersville.

Dugger eventually accepted the plea during court Friday, but not before requiring the victim, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Tim Ryan, to appear in court and confirm he had approved the plea agreement.

On Friday, Eleigh Cody Christian, 21, 732 Walkers Church Road, Bulls Gap, pleaded guilty to arson and vandalism over $10,000 in exchange for eight years of probation.

Christian was a probationary volunteer fireman at the time of the fires on Feb. 13, 2015.

Both charges are Class C felonies punishable by 3-6 years, and Dugger stated in court that he felt the defendants deserved to spend some of their sentence incarcerated.

One of Christian's co-defendants, David Edward Moseley, 27, 463 Kirk Ham Road, Bean Station, also pleaded guilty Friday to accessory after the fact to arson in exchange for one year of probation and a judicial diversion.

The accessory charge is a Class E felony punishable by 1-2 years.

The judicial diversion will allow Moseley to have his record expunged if he completes the terms of probation and pays the restitution.

A third defendant in this case, Michael Lynn Johnson, 23, 732 Walker Church Road, Bulls Gap, is scheduled to appear before Dugger in Criminal Court on Friday.

According to a court document, Michael Lynn Johnson has agreed to plead guilty to arson and vandalism over $10,000 in exchange for eight years of probation.

Based on the plea agreement, Christian, Moseley and Johnson will each be required to pay $16,813 in restitution within four years.

Charges have been dismissed against a fourth defendant in this case, Robert Russell Johnson of Bulls Gap.

Police said both barn fires were set simultaneously on Feb. 13, 2015, at a farm off Route 66 near the Persia community south of Rogersville.

Christian reportedly returned to the fire scene afterward to watch firefighters battling the blazes.

The barns were located in different areas of the farm and were filled with a large quantity of hay and equipment.

Although the victim is a state trooper, state and county investigators suspected almost immediately they were dealing with an arsonist seeking a thrill rather than retaliation or revenge against a police officer.

Christian was interviewed during the course of a joint investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, state Fire Marshal's Bomb and Arson Unit, and the state Agriculture Crimes Unit.

During that interview, Christian gave a statement admitting to setting fire to both of the barns, fleeing the area and returning to the scene to observe the Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department fight the fire.